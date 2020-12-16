Why Is South Dakota Suing Google?

Ten states, including South Dakota, are suing tech giant Google over the company's advertising technology services.

According to CNBC, the Mount Rushmore State, along with Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, and Utah, have signed on as co-plaintiffs in a lawsuit filed by the Texas Attorney General.

The lawsuit is in response to Google's 2008 acquisition of DoubleClick, an advertising tech company. It accuses the company of maintaining a monopoly by tying arrangements between its ad products and another Google tool that was required to be used in the process.

Facebook is named as a co-conspirator in the suit for alleged price-fixing and rigged auctions.

The lawsuit, which is demanding a jury trial, seeks fines and a possible break-up for Google's operations.

Back in October, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a separate complaint against Google claiming the company had illegally maintained a monopoly by cutting off distribution to competitors.