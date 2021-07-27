As we pass through the heat of summer, quite literally this week, that price of filling up your car is still going up, despite changes elsewhere.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in South Dakota currently sits at $3.10 per gallon. That's up less than one cent that a week ago, but more than a dime higher over the last month when the price was just $2.99. One year ago the average price was a meager $2.15 per gallon.

“For pump prices to push less expensive, OPEC will need to follow through with their production increases, crude will need to sell consistently at lower prices and the market will need to adjust to the potential resurgence of COVID cases,” said Marilyn Buskohl, AAA spokesperson in a press release. “If these factors prove true consistently, pump prices could be less expensive in August, though the national average could still be at or above the $3 per gallon mark.”

Fueling up in Sioux Falls is not as bad as the state average but it's not a lot better either. The average price, as of this writing, is $3.01 per gallon. That's a penny higher than a week ago, ten cents higher than it was one month ago. And on this day in 2020, the price was a measly $2.13.

As for the cheapest gas in Sioux Falls, there isn't really a huge gap in price anywhere that makes it really worth driving across town for. According to GasBuddy.com, Costco and Sam's Club have the cheapest gas in town at $2.85.