Why Are Sioux Falls Gas Prices Going Up?

Sioux Falls gas prices are on the rise. The city saw a $.10 a gallon rise in pump prices overnight at some gas stations across the city. But why?

There are predictions that we could see gas prices topping $3 dollars a gallon early this summer. So why the rise in per gallon cost to customers?

The National Tank Truck Carriers group has identified that there is a national semi-truck driver shortage. And the shortage is worsening. There simply are not enough qualified tanker drivers to deliver gasoline to all the gas stations and outlets across the nation.

Get our free mobile app

Oilprice.com sites an aging workforce and drivers that don't want to do the safety protocols as obstacles in filling the tanker driver positions.

The national average price per gallon of regular gas is around $2.90. You can see pump prices right around $2.89 a gallon at Sioux Falls stores. Some stores are reporting higher and some a bit lower but look to be paying more to fill your tank as you take off for your summer travels.