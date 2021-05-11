Why Are Safety Village Kids’ Summer Clinics So Important?

Being a parent is hard work, as any parent can tell you. You worry about your children constantly. Are they getting a good education, are they making friends, am I spending enough time with them, are they happy, are they being bullied, are they safe?

In fact, one survey indicated that parents spend almost 6 hours a day worrying about their kids, that over 60% of parents have lost sleep worrying about their children (although I suspect that number is probably higher), and finally a whopping 90% of parents worry about their children's physical safety.

That is just one of the reasons that The Safety Village of South Dakota exists. Their mission is to reduce the number of accidents suffered by children and adults. They do this through educational programs created in partnership with other community safety organizations.

Every summer they offer Children's Safety Camps at the W.H. Lyons Fairgrounds. These classes are created on two different levels.

Level 1 is for kids ages 7 to 11. The cost is $10. They learn traffic, bicycle, and home safety strategies in an effort to keep them safe in a variety of situations. Demonstrations are done by the Sioux Falls Police and Fire Departments, the National Weather Service, Outdoor Campus, SDK Kennels, and Xcel Energy, among others.

The Level 2 programs are designated as Heroes Camps and aimed at children entering grades 6 through 8. The cost is $25 and includes lunch. The kids participate in activities and demonstrations from our First Responders including CSI and SWAT presentations, CPR training, obstacle courses, a K-9 unit demonstration and so much more.

Limited spots are available for both camps, so register your child soon to assure they have a place in these potentially life-saving classes. You can get them registered at the Safety Village website, or by calling 605-334-7233 and scholarships are available.

Source: Safety Village of South Dakota