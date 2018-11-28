Oakland University in Michigan has a new plan to thwart active shooters - arming professors with hockey pucks.

The school has distributed hockey pucks to its 800 faculty members and plans to distribute 17-hundred to students.

Safety officials say hockey pucks are small enough to fit inside backpacks or pockets, but yet heavy enough when thrown to hurt or distract a gunman.

The hope is that during an active shooting situation, throwing hockey pucks would give victims a greater chance to escape, or possibly even rush the gunman.

But not everyone believes hockey pucks are the answer. Several faculty members and students argue buying hockey pucks for everyone is simply a waste of money.

The pucks are also being sold in the community as part of a fundraising tool to purchase special locks that will be installed on all the classroom doors.

Source: ABC Radio News