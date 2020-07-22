Who’s the Most Famous Person From Your State?

No matter where you go, famous people have probably lived in that area. The states of South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota are full of some of the most famous actors, musicians, and journalists of all time. Take a look.

Iowa

Fox Photos/Getty Images

The Duke was born in the small town of Winterset, Iowa in 1907. The home where Wayne was born is still standing. In fact, it's now a museum that attracts fans from all over the world every year.

Other notable Iowa residents include Elijah Wood, Ashton Kutcher, and Herbert Hoover.

Minnesota

We'll call this one a draw.

Getty Images

Pop music icon, Prince. Born Prince Rogers Nelson in Minneapolis, Minnesota in 1958.

Columbia

Folk Music legend, Bob Dylan. Born, Robert Zimmerman in Duluth, Minnesota in 1941.

Both Dylan and Prince completely revolutionized their respective genres of music. You could even argue that Bob Dylan did more. However, Dylan left Minnesota as a young man and never turned back. Prince, on the other hand, embraced his home state, made every Minnesotan's favorite color purple, and left an imprint on his home state that few celebrities ever have.

Other notable Minnesota residents include F. Scott Fitzgerald, Charles Shulz, and Judy Garland.

Tom-Brokaw-getty-images-Brendan-Smialowsk

This was a tough one. An argument could be made for Hubert Humphrey, the 38th Vice President of the United States. But Tom Brokaw feels like the right choice here. He's quite possibly one of America's last trusted newsman. He was first a reporter for NBC News and was the lead anchor from 1982-2004. He's also the author of The Greatest Generation, one of the best selling books of the past 30 years.