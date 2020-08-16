Who’s ‘Joe Fresh’ and What’s He Doing at Hy-Vee?

For those of us, (myself included) for whom change is a difficult thing to navigate, the last five and a half months haven't exactly been a picnic. Almost everything in our world has changed and in many, many ways - -not for the better.

Some innovations have, of course, come about due to necessity and safety concerns. We've seen many of those at the places where we shop for groceries, like Hy-Vee. Their "aisles online" program became a ritual instead of a once-in-a-while convenience, for a lot of people.

Masks are worn by almost everyone and hand sanitizer is just another regular part of our grocery shopping experience, coming in the store, leaving, and in-between too. Maybe it should always have been.

To minimize exposure of shoppers to each other, Hy-Vee is adding more and larger self-checkout lanes to all of its stores according to Sioux Falls Business with Jodi Schwan. Some of these checkouts will have conveyor belts leading to the scanner and another to the bagging area. This would be handy when you've got a cart full of stuff.

Hy-Vee intends to have all the stores updated with these by November.

In another piece of welcome news, Hy-Vee is also offering drive-up options for flu vaccines in their parking lots on Mondays from 7 to 11 AM, Thursdays, 3 to 7 PM, and Saturdays from 10 AM to 2 PM.

Finally, Hy-Vee has formed another partnership with a Canadian apparel company, Joe Fresh, and will be selling Joe Fresh brand family clothing, footwear, and accessories on a combined companies website.

As of right now, there are no Joe Fresh departments in our Sioux Falls stores, but they are carrying small selections of the apparel.

Source: Sioux Falls Business with Jodi Schwan