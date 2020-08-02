Who Will Sign Antonio Brown?

As a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, I have had to separate cheering for accomplishments of a team vs cheering for a couple of stars who have worn the black yellow over the last 15 years.

Those two individuals are Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown.

If you have followed football over the last decade or so, you know about Big Ben's MVP like statistics and all the wins along with two Super Bowl rings that Roethlisberger has racked up.

He also racked up multiple allegations of sexual misconduct early in his career and I have never looked at him the same since.

Fast forward to Antonio Brown and many of his indiscretions didn't materialize until after he left Pittsburgh but because I loved him on the field so much with the Steelers, originally I was hoping he would revitalize his career elsewhere.

However, after multiple allegations and an arrest have followed, I feel the same way about Brown as I do about Ben.

Guys like Josh Gordon and others who have non-violent addictions are ones I cheer for a second and third and fourth chance in the NFL, but when you are hurting other humans including women and children, I just can't get on board with the redemption train.

That said, some NFL team will with Brown and it will be interesting to see who it is.

So the question remains now that we know Brown will be suspended for 8 games, what NFL team will sign Antonio Brown?

The easy answers are simple, the Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks, and Baltimore Ravens.

The Packers need the wide receiver help as much as anyone, Russell Wilson worked out with Brown this offseason and Lamar Jackson has publicly made it clear he wants AB with the Ravens.

Additionally, I would say there are a couple of other suitors as well.

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a horrible parting with Brown publicly but we all know wins erase bad feelings in the NFL and after a Brown apology over the last six months, would Pittsburgh reconsider?

Could the Minnesota Vikings emerge as a suitor considering the departure of Diggs to Buffalo? We know the organization has already dealt with a superstar who had legal issues dating back to Adrian Peterson's child abuse case.

The Los Angeles Rams could use his talents to get back offensively to where they were when they made a Super Bowl run two years ago.

And you could always reunite Tom Brady and Antonio Brown in Tampa.

As mentioned, it will be interesting to see where he lands, but one thing we do know is wherever it is, he won't be playing for 8 games.