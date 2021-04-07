Who Will Hit First 2021 Home Run at Target Field?

Bring on the Bombas! Baseball returns to Target Field this Thursday as the American League Central Division Champion Minnesota Twins will play in front of fans. Any guesses on who will be the first to hit a home run?

The Twins so far in the first week of the 2021 season have hit eight dingers. It's been fun to watch as Nelson Cruz has been on a hot streak with three as of the start of Wednesday's finale against the Detroit Tigers. Byron Buxton returned to the lineup this week and went yard again to match Cruz with three. Mitch Garver and Miguel Sano have one each.

But if I had to choose who will hit the first of the season at Target Field I'm leaning toward La Tortuga, Willians Astudillo who is batting .556 with a slugging percentage of .778. I get excited every time he puts a bat in his hands.

Get our free mobile app

Not to rule out Cruz, Sano or Buxton, and even Max Kepler.

In 2020 Minnesota set some pretty impressive records. Among them, 307 home runs for a new major league record for most home runs by a team in a season.

The Twins will face the Seattle Mariners this Thursday as the first pitch will be at 2:30 PM on Information 1000 KSOO.