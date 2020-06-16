Jalen Suggs of Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis was named as the 2019-2020 MaxPreps National Athlete of the Year, but who was selected as the state winner from South Dakota?

If you guessed Nebraska football recruit and wrestling star Nash Hutmacher from Chamberlain, you'd be correct.

Hutmacher had another great football season finishing with 88 tackles, 18 tackles-for-loss, and four sacks. Following a great high school football career, Hutmacher made the decision to play football in college for the Huskers. He also received offers from Oregon, Wisconsin, and many others.

Outside of the football field, Hutmacher continued his tradition of winning on the mat this past wrestling season with another undefeated season. Hutmacher leaves high school with a career wrestling record at 166-0, 73 straight pinfall victories, and as the #1 ranked heavyweight wrestler in the entire country.

Football and wrestling weren't the only two sports that Hutmacher dominated while in high school. The two-time state Class A track and field shot put and discus champion was unable to defend his title in 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Chances are though that the Polar Bear would have added another title to his resume.

Each season, MaxPreps names individual state winners and a national winner for athlete of the year. This year's national winner Jalen Suggs was named Gatorade Minnesota Football and Basketball Player of the Year. The McDonalds All-American will be joining Gonzaga to play basketball.

