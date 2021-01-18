Who Wants to Be A Multi-Millionaire?

Want to start off the new year by possibly becoming a multi-millionaire in 2021?

Some of these lottery jackpots have made history as being the eighth or fifth largest amounts in the history of the lottery!

So without further ado, here’s how you could get your CHANCE at winning big ($ 730 Million BIG) in the Powerball lottery drawing this Wednesday night, January 20, from KXRB-AM/FM.

Out of all the entries we receive by 5:00 PM Wednesday, January 20, we will choose 50 winners who will be notified via a detailed email on Thursday, January 21 letting them know they have won a Powerball lottery ticket and how to redeem their ticket.

You must be over 18 years or older to participate.

Listeners may only register to win ONCE during the contest period.

And if you do win, let us know how much you get to take home! Good Luck.

Townsquare Media-Sioux Falls PowerBall Jackpot Ticket Giveaway Rules:

On Tuesday and Wednesday (January 19 & 20) the following Townsquare Media Sioux Falls stations (KIKN, KKRC, KXRB AM/FM, and KYBB) will be inviting listeners to register to win (1) of (50) PowerBall lottery tickets that will be given away to the Wednesday, (January 20 th ) drawing estimated near $730 Million.

) drawing estimated near $730 Million. Listeners will be given the opportunity to register to win until 5 pm on Wednesday, January 20th.

After that time, a representative from Townsquare Media Sioux Falls will select (50) different PowerBall lottery ticket winners via a random drawing from all the qualified registrants.

All the PowerBall ticket winners will be notified via email on Thursday, January 21st.

Ticket winners will be able to redeem their lottery tickets at the Townsquare Media Sioux Falls studios during business hours Monday-Friday (8:00 AM to 5:00 PM). Winners MUST bring along a photo ID to claim their prize.

Contestants must be at least (18) years of age to register to win.

Contestants may only register to win Once during the contest period.

Townsquare Media Sioux Falls reserves the right to change the contest rules at any time without prior notice.

Winners are responsible for reporting all taxable income to the Federal Government in the event they should win a cash prize during the contest period.

The management of Townsquare Media-Sioux Falls will have the final decision regarding the enforcement of all contest rules involving the promotion.