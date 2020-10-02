Who Has The Widest Network Reach In South Dakota?

We all know by now that South Dakota is still considered pretty 'rural' by most.

But we still have access to most amenities like the rest of the country does except for some niche restaurants and retail shops here and there.

However, I have wondered before which cell phone provider is the best out here for the state of South Dakota as a whole.

Turns out it wasn't the company I thought, but hey that's why we do research and find out the correct answers right?

According to WhistleOut "AT&T has the widest network reach in South Dakota and takes the title for the best network in the state".

Of course, all four of the major cell phone service providers are well represented throughout our state.

Verizon takes a close second place followed by T- Mobile in third with Sprint being one of the most unreliable in South Dakota.

"South Dakota is broadly covered by both 3G and 4G LTE technology. 3G is the network that some older phones run on, and the one newer $G LTE-capable devices fall back to when unable to reach a primary network"- WhistleOut.

AT&T provides the most 'robust' coverage in South Dakota.

So whether you have the top two AT&T or Verizon cell phone service providers you should be able to get coverage regardless of where you are in the state of South Dakota.

Source: WhistleOut