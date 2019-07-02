Who Could You Connect With Through Volunteering?

The Helpline Center in Sioux Falls really is the connecting point between great community volunteers and the amazing non-profit organizations that rely on them. They help people find meaningful volunteer opportunities that are as likely to change the volunteer's lives as they are to change the community and people being served.

Wherever your interests lie, there is something you will love donating your time and talents to in the Sioux Falls area.

With that in mind, here are a number of volunteer opportunities at Helpline Center this week:

Sioux Falls Fourth of July Fireworks - People are needed at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds from 4 PM to midnight to help make the evening fun for everyone. You'll be face painting, card making, doughnut decorating, selling raffle tickets, directing traffic and more.

Block Party on the Eastbank - Friday, July 5th, listen to live music while you volunteer and check out some of the really unique shopping places in downtown Sioux Falls, before your shift. The event is from 5:30 to 11 PM.

Washington Pavilion & Orpheum Theater Ushers - You'll be taking tickets, helping people find their seats, and answering questions, all while getting to experience some of the finest entertainment in our area, and the country.

DIY Project - First Aid Kits - Throughout the summer the Helpline Center has a different Do-It-Yourself Project every week. Families can do them together and then turn them into the Helpline Center for distribution.

These are just a few of the ways you can make a real difference for the better in our community, and meet a lot of wonderful people doing it!

For more information, see Helpline Center online, on Facebook, or call 211.