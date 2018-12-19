Who are the top sports figures on the richest celebs list of 2018?

The answers probably don't surprise you, as Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods sit atop that list.

Michael Jordan sits at #4 while Tiger Woods sits at #9 and are the two highest ranked sports figures this year.

Jordan has an estimated $1.7 billion net worth with his main income coming from his 90% stake in the Charlotte Hornets and his sneaker and Jordan brand fortune.

Tiger has a net worth of $800 million and has made his money through his tour earnings, multiple endorsements and investments.

They were the only two sports figures in the top 10.

The #1 name on the richest celebs list was Star Wars creator George Lucas who has a net worth of $5.4 billion according to the Forbes list.

Here's the rest of the list:

1. George Lucas - $5.4 billion

2. Steven Spielberg -$3.7 billion

3 . Oprah Winfrey - $2.8 billion

4. Michael Jordan - $1.7 billion

5. (tie) Kylie Jenner - $900 million

5. (tie) Jay-Z - $900 million

7. David Copperfield - $875 million

8. Diddy - $825 million

9 . (tie) Tiger Woods - $800 million

9. (tie) James Patterson - $800 million