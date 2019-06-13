Who Are the Top Movie Dads?
It's time to get ready for Father's Day. There's a lot of planning going on at our house. My wife and son have all kinds of secrets going on. It's always a special day for me.
I wish my dad was still alive. he's been gone now for 22 years. If I could just have one more father's Day with him, I would make it so special.
All dads deserve that special day because of the way they touched us. Everybody's dad is dear to their hearts.
Over the years there have been some dads in the movies that have touched our hearts too. Let's take a look at my pick for the top five of all time.
Top Five Most Memorable Movie Dads:
- Atticus Finch (Gregory Peck) in To Kill a Mockingbird (1962)
Fatherly advice: "You never really understand a person until you consider things from his point of view. Until you climb into his skin and walk around in it."
- Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando) in The Godfather (1972)
Fatherly Advice: "A man that doesn't spend time with his family can never be a real man."
- Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase) in National Lampoon's Vacation (1983)
Fatherly Advice: "Everybody in the car. Boat leaves in two minutes. Or, perhaps you don't want to see the second largest ball of twine on the face of the earth, which is only four short hours away."
- John Kinsella (Dwier Brown) in Field of Dreams (1989)
Fatherly Advice: "(Heaven) is the place dreams come true."
- George McFly (Crispin Glover) in Back to the Future (1985)
Fatherly Advice: "Last night, Darth Vader came down from Planet Vulcan and told me that if I didn't take Lorraine out, that he'd melt my brain."