Who Are the Top Movie Dads?

It's time to get ready for Father's Day. There's a lot of planning going on at our house. My wife and son have all kinds of secrets going on. It's always a special day for me.

I wish my dad was still alive. he's been gone now for 22 years. If I could just have one more father's Day with him, I would make it so special.

All dads deserve that special day because of the way they touched us. Everybody's dad is dear to their hearts.

Over the years there have been some dads in the movies that have touched our hearts too. Let's take a look at my pick for the top five of all time.

Top Five Most Memorable Movie Dads: