White Claw Surge – Bigger and Boozier

There really ain't no laws when you're drinking White Claws. Allegedly.

White Claw is introducing a new bigger and boozier version of their hard seltzers. A White Claw seltzer is usually 5% alcohol and in a 12 oz. can. The new White Claw Surge is 8% alcohol and in a 16 oz. can.

Back in my day, Surge was a pop so full of sugar and caffeine it was supposed to keep you up all night. It was a big hit at sleepovers. Now, we have Surge of a different kind.

For now, Surge is only available in two flavors: Cranberry and Blood Orange.

But wait, there's more.

White Claw also announced new flavors of their regular seltzers as well. Welcome strawberry, pineapple, and blackberry to the family.

Fun fact: Mango is actually their best-selling flavor.

White Claw's biggest competitor, Truly, has also introduced a bigger and boozier version of their seltzer. Truly Extra Hard Seltzer is also sold in 16 oz cans and only comes in two flavors: black raspberry and peach-mango. Anheuser-Busch also announced Bud Light Platinum Seltzer with 8% ABV late last year.

White Claw Surge is available now!