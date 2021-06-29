Which South Dakota Counties Are among the Healthiest in America?
After what we have endured as a city, state, nation, and world over the past 18 months during the COVID-19 pandemic, it's safe to say that we look at the word 'healthy' in a whole new context than we did at the beginning of 2020.
And we're also finding that we're using more than just a temperature reading on a thermometer to determine what really constitutes good health.
Case in point: When U.S. News & World Report recently examined the healthiest counties in America they examined a lot more than just health data. They scored counties in ten different categories, including things like public safety, economy. equity, housing, and infrastructure.
Of the nearly 3,000 counties ranked, a pair of South Dakota counties landed among the Top 50 healthiest in America.
With an overall score of 80 out of 100 (the national average is 48; the state average is 62), Lincoln County was the highest-ranked county in South Dakota (#52). With a population of 61,128, Lincoln had its highest scores in economy and infrastructure (87 each), and population health (82).
The county's lowest marks came in food & nutrition (43) and environment (59).
An additional 30 spots down the list was South Dakota's other entry in the Top 50 - Union County (#82).
With a population of 15,932, Union County scored well in the economy and infrastructure categories (87 each) and poorest in food & nutrition and environment (52 each).
As for the healthiest counties in the United States, Colorado dominated the list with five counties in the Top Ten:
HEALTHIEST COUNTIES IN AMERICA
- Los Alamos County, New Mexico
- Douglas County, Colorado
- Falls Church County, Virginia
- Loudoun County, Virginia
- Broomfield County, Colorado
- San Miguel County, Colorado
- Pitkin County, Colorado
- Howard County, Maryland
- Morgan County, Utah
- Routt County, Colorado