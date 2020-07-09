Which South Dakota Businesses Got Emergency Pandemic Loans?

The Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program is a loan program that was instituted to provide some financial relief to suffering businesses during this Coronavirus pandemic.

The program was redesigned to provide a direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll. The SBA also states that they will forgive loans if all employee retention criteria are met, and the funds are used for eligible expenses.

The Small Business Administration has released a list of businesses that have received emergency pandemic loans of $150,000 or more.

The Sioux Falls Argus Leader has a searchable page that you can see lists of which South Dakota businesses received Paycheck Protection Program loans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

All you need to do is click on this Argus link and type in a South Dakota city name and you will see which businesses got loans, a description of what the business does, approximately how much they received, which lender provided the loan money, and the date the loan was approved.