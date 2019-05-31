Which Sioux Falls Neighborhood Is South Dakota’s Most Expensive?

There's little dispute that much of the wealth in South Dakota is scattered throughout the Sioux Falls Area. And so it's no surprise that Sioux Falls would also be home to the Mount Rushmore State's most expensive neighborhood, according to a new survey.

But while Sioux Falls is bursting with several beautiful new, upscale neighborhoods that have popped up around the edges of town over the past decade or so, it's one of the city's oldest neighborhoods that's getting top billing.

TheLadders.com says the All Saints neighborhood in Central Sioux Falls is the state's most expensive.

Using figures from the Zillow Home Price Index , All Saints, which is bordered by 14th Street to the North, 21st Street to the South, Minnesota Avenue to the West, and Eighth Avenue to the East, had a home value of $169,000, which is $63,000 less than that median home price in the the United States.

That $169,000 figure is the second-lowest among cities on this list. Only the South Hills neighborhood of Charleston, West Virginia ($165,600) checked in lower.

The nation's most expensive neighborhood is the Port Royal section of Naples, Florida, where the median home value is $8,041,800.