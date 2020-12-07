Which of the Seven Sins Does Sioux Falls Struggle with the Most?

At their core, the ten commandments and the seven deadly sins essentially convey the same message, but only one (ten commandments) can actually be found in The Bible.

The seven deadly sins meanwhile trace their origins back to the third century in Egypt and cover a number of different behaviors to avoid:

Pride

Greed

Wrath

Envy

Lust

Gluttony

Sloth

Fast forward now to the year 2020 and the website WalletHub has examined 180 of the biggest cities in the United States to see which are the best, and worst, when it comes to those seven big no-no's.

Not surprisingly the place known worldwide as 'Sin City', tops the list are the worst offender.

Las Vegas logged top 25 rankings in five of the seven categories to grab the top spot on the naughty list.

The least sinful city on the list is in the heart of paradise, Pearl City, Hawaii.

So where did Sioux Falls land on the sinful list?

South Dakota's largest city is below the midpoint at 119th overall.

And in six of the seven categories, we excelled.

Sioux Falls is in the bottom half in pride (108th), envy (166th), lust (154th), gluttony (119th), and sloth (161st). The number-80 ranking in wrath is bad either.

But there is one sin category that did not reflect positively on our city.

According to the research, Sioux Falls is the 12th greediest place in America.

WalletHub factors in two main 'G's' when it comes to a place's greed score - gambling (casinos per capita, the share of adults with gambling disorders) and giving (charitable donations as a share of income).

MOST SINFUL CITIES IN AMERICA (WalletHub)

Las Vegas, Nevada Los Angeles, California St. Louis, Missouri Houston, Texas Atlanta, Georgia Miami, Florida Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Denver, Colorado Washington, DC New York, New York

LEAST SINFUL CITIES IN AMERICA (WalletHub)

Pearl City, Hawaii South Burlington, Vermont Bridgeport, Connecticut Fremont, California Port St. Lucie, Florida Cape Coral, Florida Madison, Wisconsin Columbia, Maryland Oxnard, California Santa Rosa, California