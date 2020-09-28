Which Is the Most Popular Halloween Candy in South Dakota?

With a little more than four weeks to go to Halloween, we still don't know exactly what the night will hold as the country finds itself in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But whether kids don their best costumes and hit the streets to trick-or-treat in 2020 or if they stay home and somehow let the candy come to them, there's one clear cut favorite as to the top sweet choice for South Dakotans each October 31st.

CandyStore.com

According to a new survey released by CandyStore.com, the Mount Rushmore State can't get enough of Starburst.

The fruit-flavored soft taffy candy first created in the UK in 1960 before coming to the United States in 1967, is the top choice of South Dakota, where nearly 30,000 pounds of the stuff are consumed each year.

Candy Corn is a distant second, with Jolly Ranchers third among local candy lovers.

South Dakota is one of just two states (New Hampshire is the other) which prefers Starburst.

The most popular candy nationwide is (believe it or not) Candy Corn, which tops the list in seven locations. It is especially beloved in Nevada, where nearly 340,000 pounds are polished off each year.

The second most popular choice is Skittles, which is the top choice in five states, including California which consumes 1.6 million pounds each year.

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups are number-one in four states, where Texans lead the way with 1.1 million pounds of the classic candy combo.

Three states each showed a preference Hot Tamales, Jolly Ranchers, M&M's, Milky Way, and Sour Patch Kids.

Eight other states do their own thing when it comes to their most consumed candy: