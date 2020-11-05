Which Is South Dakota’s Most Popular Thanksgiving Recipe?

Exactly three weeks from today, the 2020 calendar will tell us it's Thanksgiving, but November 26 of this year will most likely not resemble turkey days of the past thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

But regardless of how your celebration is altered this year, there is no denying that the day still will center around one key thing - food.

The Food Network decided now would be a good time to break down which states will be preparing which dishes for the holiday.

For South Dakota, they went with a classic - pumpkin pie made from scratch. It's hard to go wrong with that.

They even included a link to one of their favorite recipes for this turkey day staple.

And while their pick for the Mount Rushmore State was a traditional dish, the selections for these 19 states borders on bizarre:

Arkansas: Turkey Spaghetti

California: Salmon

Connecticut: Shepherd's Pie

Delaware: Crock Pot Mac & Cheese

Illinois: Pumpkin Spiced French Toast Casserole

Indiana: Corn Pudding

Kentucky: Leftover Turkey Chili

Louisiana: Shrimp-Stuffed Mirliton (Green, Pear-Shaped Gourd)

Maine: Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies

Nevada: Bacon Mac & Cheese

New Hampshire: Buffalo Turkey Dip

New Jersey: Sausage Stuffed Mushrooms

New Mexico: Biscochitos (Anise and Cinnamon Cookies)

North Carolina: Southern Collard Greens

North Dakota: Pumpkin Seeds

Oklahoma: Sopapilla Cheesecake

Oregon: Day-After Turkey Soup

South Carolina: Pineapple Casserole

Texas: Turkey Tortilla Soup