Which Is South Dakota’s Least Favorite State?

Hate is becoming all too commonplace in the world today, but dislike between states in America goes back to when Betsy Ross herself was sewing the original 13 stars on the first 'Old Glory' back more than 200 years ago.

Now, thanks to Los Angeles writer Matt Shirley, we have an unofficial accounting of just which states have the biggest beefs with other states.

Shirley's non-scientific findings came after he polled his more than 320,000 Instagram followers. What the survey revealed was that is it quite fashionable to have a strong dislike for California, with ten states (Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado) all voicing displeasure for the Golden State.

Californians meanwhile focused their ire at Texas, which was also disliked by bordering states Oklahoma and New Mexico, and for some strange reason, Alaska.

The only other states named as public enemy number-one by at least four other states were Massachusetts, which is generally loathed throughout New England by Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, and Rhode Island, and New Jersey, which is despised by New York, Connecticut, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

In South Dakota, we seem to look down on all six of the states we share a border with, but Shirley's followers single out our neighbors to the North - North Dakota as the state we have the biggest problem with in the Mount Rushmore State.

The same story played out for North and South Carolina as well as Virginia and West Virginia.

Two surprising findings in the survey - the tightly-wound folks in New Jersey hate everyone, while those laid back types in Hawaii don't have a problem with anyone, or at least didn't care enough to respond to the survey.