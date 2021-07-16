Which is South Dakota’s Favorite Ice Cream Flavor?

No one should ever need an excuse to eat ice cream, but you've got a great one this weekend with National Ice Cream Day coming up on Sunday (July 18).

This third-Sunday-in-July celebration has been a thing since 1984 and in honor of the big day, the folks at Instacart have revealed the top ice cream preference of each of the 50 states in America.

In South Dakota, our top choice has a big celebration in mind - birthday cake ice cream. The cake batter flavor creation with sprinkles on top was also number-one in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Virginia.

The clear favorite nationwide is Moose Tracks. The vanilla ice cream with peanut butter cups and fedge stripes was the top choice in no fewer than a dozen states, including four of South Dakota's neighbors, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and North Dakota.

Moose Tracks also is the top choice in Alabama, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

The second most asked-for ice cream was actually a tie between a traditional favorite and a surprising newcomer.

Five states (Arizona, California, Nevada, Utah, and Wyoming) all favor Rock Road, while Green Tea ice cream ruled the roost in Alaska, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington.

Only a trio of states laid claim to their own unique number-one flavor - Hawaii (Mango), Delaware (Cherry), and Pennsylvania (Mint Chip).

Here's the complete rundown of all 50 states:

Alabama: Moose Tracks

Alaska: Green Tea

Arizona: Rocky Road

Arkansas: Rainbow Sherbet

California: Rocky Road

Colorado: Green Tea

Connecticut: Pistachio

Delaware: Cherry

Florida: Rum Raisin

Georgia: Rum Raisin

Hawaii: Mango

Idaho: Green Tea

Illinois: Moose Tracks

Indiana: Moose Tracks

Iowa: Moose Tracks

Kansas: Rainbow Sherbet

Kentucky: Chocolate Chip

Louisiana: Birthday Cake

Maine: Coffee

Maryland: Cookie Dough

Massachusetts: Coffee

Michigan: Moose Tracks

Minnesota: Moose Tracks

Mississippi: Birthday Cake

Missouri: Cookie Dough

Montana: Rainbow Sherbet

Nebraska: Moose Tracks

Nevada: Rocky Road

New Hampshire: Coffee

New Jersey: Pistachio

New Mexico: Chocolate Chocolate Chip

New York: Pistachio

North Carolina: Birthday Cake

North Dakota: Moose Tracks

Ohio: Chocolate Chip

Oklahoma: Cookie Dough

Oregon: Green Tea

Pennsylvania: Mint Chip

Rhode Island: Coffee

South Carolina: Moose Tracks

Tennessee: Moose Tracks

Texas: Rainbow Sherbet

Utah: Rocky Road

Vermont: Coffee

Virginia: Birthday Cake

Washington: Green Tea

Washington, D.C.: Mango

West Virginia: Moose Tracks

Wisconsin: Moose Tracks

Wyoming: Rocky Road