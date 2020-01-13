Which Is South Dakota’s Best ‘Classic’ Restaurant?

You might say 'classic', 'retro', a 'throwback', or 'vintage', but whichever adjective you use, you're conjuring up images of a time gone by and channeling an emotional connection with something from the past.

That's the spirit behind a new list from Food & Wine which chronicles the best classic restaurant in each state, or as they call it a rundown of 'America’s finest old-school institutions'.

When it came to South Dakota, they elevated not one, but four different establishments into the 'classic' category.

This place has been serving up legendary bison steaks, duck wings, and wild game salad sandwiches since 1949, but Food & Wine loves the lamb sloppy joe plate special, homemade ice cream and locally roasted espresso.

Right on Highway 81 just south of Freeman, this is the classic roadside restaurant, but it is so much more than a greasy spoon.

It's a great place to dig into South Dakota's signature dish - chislic, as well as everything from dumplings to fried pickles.

Downtown Sioux Falls has undergone a major transformation in the past 40 years but this mainstay is still right in the heart of everything.

The flagship of what is now a seven location chain has been at 11th and Phillips since the last 1970s and is still one of the top destinations in town.

Food & Wine raves about the cranberry spinach pecan salad and the Chicken Oscar.

This place isn't even open year-round, but it is the quintessential place to spend some time when you're traveling to and from the Black Hills on I-90 on a warm summer night.

Great comfort food like burgers, sandwiches and broasted chicken, with a big helping of ice cream to wash it all down.

Did your favorite 'classic' joint make this list or do you have your own favorite?

