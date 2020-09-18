Which Is Better For You, Shower Or Bath? Here’s The Answer

The debate rages on: Shower or bath?

Okay, 'rages' may be a bit strong. So let's put it a little more gently: Which do you prefer? And is one better for you than the other?

Actually, yes.

After a long hard day working out in the...well, wherever you work at...you're looking forward to getting cleaned up. Maybe step into the tub, ease down into the bath and relax. Maybe step into the tub, pop on the shower and reinvigorate. But which one is better for your body?

Turns out it's the shower.

According to FirstForWomen.com, a short shower is actually better for your skin. A dermatologist quoted in the article says it's easy to believe soaking in a nice warm bath is the best way to keep skin moisturized, but it can have the opposite effect.

Now, the shower can have the same skin-drying effect...if you stay in too long. So what's the best answer? A shower but only 5-10 minutes will provide optimal skin health. Oh, and the article also states make that water lukewarm, not piping hot.

So, by golly, that quick shower I've been taking in the morning for years has been healthy!