Which Direction Should My Ceiling Fan Turn in the Winter?

Is your ceiling fan turning the right way for the season? Depending on the time of year a ceiling fan can be a great help when heating and cooling a home. Most fans come with a switch on the base and knowing which position it's in can save you money on heating and cooling costs.

In the cold winter months, your fan should be running in reverse - or clockwise on low speed. Warm air rises, right? This will draw the room air up toward the ceiling and force the warm air out towards the walls. This simple action can save you up to 15% on heating costs.

In the summer months, your fan should be running forward - or counter-clockwise. Forcing the room air down gives you the cooling effect.

To recap:

Winter: clockwise

Summer: counter-clockwise