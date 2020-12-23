Which Christmas Songs Have Been Top Ten Hits?

We all have our favorite song this time of the year, but would it surprise you to know that some of the biggest Christmas tunes of all-time have actually found their way in a place usually reserved for only the cream of the crop of popular music - the Billboard Hot 100?

That sacred place that every song ever released hops to end up has been home to quite a few holiday songs since it began in 1958.

In fact, a pair of legendary Christmas songs have actually made it all the way to the top of the chart.

The first time was in the Hot 100's first year when The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don't Be Late) by Alvin and the Chipmunks and David Seville went to number-one for the final two weeks of the year and the first two weeks of 1959.

The song also won three Grammys in 1958.

It would be another 60 years before a Christmas song would reign supreme on the Billboard Hot 100.

That happened at the end of 2019 when Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You would top the chart for the final two weeks of the year and the first week of 2020. It re-emerged at number-one just this week (December 19).

Not bad for a song that was first released in 1994.

And while those are the only two Christmas songs to go all the way to the top of the pop chart, several others have landed in the Top Ten over the past 62 years.