Where’s the Cheapest Gas in Sioux Falls as Prices Go Up

Gas prices have been very steady over the last several months but are trending upward. How high will they go?

According to AAA, South Dakota's average price for a gallon of gas is sitting at $2.15 per gallon. The state average is down a penny from both a week ago and a month ago. One year ago the state average was $2.61.

“It’s typical to see increased demand and more expensive gas prices ahead of a storm, especially one that threatens rigs and refineries in the Gulf of Mexico region,” said Marilyn Buskohl, AAA spokesperson. “The latest industry reports indicate that facilities in Texas have already begun the restarting process, which means there is no major threat to gasoline stocks and gas prices should push cheaper.”

The average price for gas in Sioux Falls is $2.13 per gallon. That is up just a penny from a week ago, and two cents from two weeks ago. That price is unchanged from a month ago.

If you are looking for deals, like the cheapest gas in town, you will find that at Costco for $1.98 per gallon. Casey's on East Benson Road, Flying J, and Love's Truck Stop are all at $2.00 per gallon.

A trip to the Black Hills will cost you a little more in the fuel department. The average price of gas is currently $2.20 per gallon.