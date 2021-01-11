Where’s The Cheapest Cup of Coffee in South Dakota?

For coffee people, we need our caffeine 'fix' at least once a day, sometimes more depending on the day's agenda.

But with any daily habit, it can become quite expensive, especially if you go out to get coffee from a coffee shop.

Of course, you could always make your own coffee at home for about 20 cents a cup (now that's cost-effective.)

But what about if you wanted to go out and find the cheapest cup of coffee? Well, turns out Cheapism has done that research for us.

For South Dakota, the cheapest single cup of coffee can be found at Sweet Grass Eatery in Wessington Springs.

"Located in a historic 100-year old building, Sweet Grass offers a great selection of fresh made-to order breakfast items, lunch offerings and even steak and seafood dinners at night make this eatery a well-rounded all day destination. Their premium drip coffee ranges from a 12-ounce cup for $1.35 to a 20-ounce cup for $1.85" - Cheapism.

Source: Cheapism

Wessington Springs is about an hour and fifty-three-minute drive East via 1-90 E from Sioux Falls.

This price the Sweet Grass offers for a cup of house coffee is great since the average cup of coffee across the country is $ 2.99 according to MarketWatch.