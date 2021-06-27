Where’s The Biggest Statue of Paul Bunyan?

Monday is Paul Bunyan Day and if you do any traveling around the Midwest, you're likely to see some statues honoring the folk hero on the side of the road. But of all the Paul Bunyan statues, which one is the biggest and where is it located?

As it turns out, the biggest one is only a day's drive from the Sioux Empire. According to Roadside Attractions, it's located in the small town of Akeley, Minnesota, which is about a 5-hour drive from Sioux Falls.

Roadside Attractions points out in its article that there is a Bunyan statue in Oregon and also one in California that is taller, but if this one ever stood it would be over 60 feet tall.

It's also arguably the most photo-friendly Paul Bunyan statue, as you can take a picture right in the palm of his gigantic hand.

If you've lived in the midwest for any length of time, you've probably heard of Paul Bunyan. But how did the myth of the giant lumberjack begin? Here are five fun facts about the gentle giant.

The Folk Hero's stories began with Loggers: Logging was a big-time industry in the late 19th and early 20th century in the Great Lakes Region. Somewhere around that time period, loggers began telling stories about Paul Bunyan, and his blue ox, Babe.

Paul Bunyan Statues: You can find these larger-than-life statues all over the country, not just the midwest. In fact, the most famous Paul Bunyan statue might just be all the way out in Portland, Oregon. There you can find a 31 foot Paul Bunyan statue. The first Paul Bunyan statue was built in Bemidji, Minnesota in 1937. It still resides there today.

Paul Bunyan Land: Did you know that Paul Bunyan has his very own theme park? You can find the park in Brainerd, Minnesota. It opened in 1950 and has about 27 rides and other attractions. In the video above, you can see really cool ariel footage of the park.

Paul Bunyan Movie: Walt Disney Studios released an animated film titled Paul Bunyan in 1958. Check out the beginning in the clip above!

Paul's Closest Companion: According to legend, Paul saved the ox in a giant snowstorm. The two have been attached at the hip ever since.

