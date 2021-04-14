"Every Kid Healthy Week" begins April 26th and the quality of children's healthcare across the country is the subject this time of the personal-finance website WalletHub.

In the age of COVID-19 there has been a spotlight on the health of everyone. But in this report, the emphasis was on children, who currently are not eligible for vaccination. Children overall are less susceptible to the severe side effects of this particular coronavirus, but they can still get it and spread it.

According to WalletHub, about 95% of children are covered by health insurance, but that doesn't mean costs have gone down. In fact, average family premiums have gone up.

Get our free mobile app

In this children's health study, South Dakota showed up in 30th place. Not the bottom, but not that good. This is in spite of the fact that we have one of the premier children's hospitals right here in Sioux Falls.

WalletHub's study compared the states using "indicators of cost, quality, and access to children’s health care." Within those three categories, they considered the percentage of children ages 0 to 17 who were in excellent or good health, and who were covered by insurance.

They also examined infant mortality and obesity rates, unaffordable medical bills, oral health, and the number of family doctors per capita.

To see the complete report, go to WalletHub.

Source: WalletHub