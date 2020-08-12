Where Will ‘Rosie the Riveter’ Memorial Garden Be in Sioux Falls?

I'm sure you've heard the saying, "Behind every great man, is a great woman". The phrase was coined back in the 1940s, and although today, it is more of a side-by-side situation, than a "who's supporting who?" scenario, during World War II it was a specific reference women's support stateside.

While the war was raging across the globe, women in the U.S. filled jobs that were previously, and primarily, done by men. In fact, 2.5 million American women took jobs in shipyards, aircraft factories, and other war material manufacturing plants.

To encourage them to do so and to raise morale once they did, the "Rosie the Riveter" campaign was launched.

This Sunday, August 16, will be the 75th anniversary weekend of the ending of World War II. It is also the day that the "Rosie the Riveter" Memorial Garden will be dedicated and celebrated in Sioux Falls.

Everyone is invited to the dedication program, which will begin at 2 PM in Veteran's Memorial Park at 1021 West Bailey Street in Sioux Falls. Two local "Rosies" will be there to be honored.

The dedication program will include:

A 9-Flag Color Guard to begin and end the ceremony

The National Anthem and Pledge of Allegiance will be sung and recited by everyone

Historical information about World War II will be presented

There will be a live 1940s style musical performance

Our local Rosies will be recognized

A ribbon-cutting

Organizers ask you to bring your own chairs, beverages, and encourage everyone to dress up as a "Rosie" or as a World War II soldier, or just wear red, white, and blue!

Since the event is outdoors, there is plenty of space to spread out. Masks, social distancing measures, and COVID-19 precautions are encouraged.

This garden will be a beautiful reminder of all the "Rosies" who stepped up to keep supply lines open during World War II and also paved the way for women to permanently become an integral part of the American workplace.