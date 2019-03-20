Where To Have a Wedding Reception Around Sioux Falls

You want every detail of your wedding to be as close to perfect as possible. And that includes the reception. The location will be determined by how many guests you plan to invite, space for a live band, a dance floor, the caterer and parking. So around the city of Sioux Falls what venue will you choose?

Yes there are the hotels which is really convenient for guests coming from out of town. The Country Clubs in town offer a great experience too. Many choose the Old Courthouse Museum for the smaller gathering. Some choose to have the reception at their church. And then all the private locations.

Here's a list of some of the hot-spots according to the site Sioux Falls Central :

Meadow Barn - Harrisburg

Calico Skies Vineyard - Inwood

Blue Haven Barn and Gardens - Wild Water West

Chef Dominique's - Sioux Falls

Icon Lounge - Sioux Falls

Museum of Visual Materials - Sioux Falls

El Riad Shrine - Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls Convention Center

Tea Events Hall - Tea

The District - Sioux Falls

Washington Pavilion - Sioux Falls

A couple of future sites to be looking at include Emerald Pines Barn in northwest Sioux Falls. And Sioux Falls Business has tipped us off on Laurel Ridge just north of Sioux Falls.