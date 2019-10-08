Where Sioux Falls Stands as a ‘Foodie’ City

How did Sioux Falls do when the financial/lifestyle gurus and scientists at WalletHub went looking for the best and cheapest local foodie scenes amongst 180 of the largest cities in the country? Almost smack dab in the middle of the pack at 92nd.

There were two major categories, 1) Affordability and 2) Diversity, Accessibility & Quality. Sioux Falls' rank in the first was 50th, and in the second, it was 101st. Not stellar, but much better than a lot of others.

Within those categories, they took into account things like most restaurants per capita (no it's not Sioux Falls), the cost of groceries, wine, and beer, number of coffee shops, gourmet specialty shops, cooking schools, grocery stores, food festivals, farmer's markets, food trucks, etc., and how affordable all of these elements are in each city.

The top 5 Best Foodie cities are (no surprise) all major urban areas.

Portland, Oregon New York, New York Miami, Florida San Francisco, California Los Angeles, California

To see the complete report and how they came to their conclusions check out WalletHub's Best Foodie Cities in America report.

Source: WalletHub