Where Sioux Falls Ranks On the List of Happiest U.S. Cities

Determining which cities are the happiest ones in our country is a tough job, I'm sure. But, that number-crunching, data-gathering, smarty-pantses at WalletHub regularly make a habit of doing it.

What makes a city a happy one? That takes a lot of research, asking questions, and amassing a crazy amount of statistics.

In addition to all those statistics, they look to a number of experts for their thoughts on the effect our political climate, pandemic, career, family ties, and income, have on our state of happiness.

Get our free mobile app

What are the secrets to happiness? For years, researchers have found they include health, social connection, good mental health, happiness with your job, and "financial well-being".

If you have all of those in your grasp, you're pretty happy. But they've also found that where you live can also play an important role.

Here then are the top 15 out of the 180 largest cities in the U.S. in terms of happiness.

Fremont, CA Bismarck, ND Fargo, ND Madison, WI San Jose, CA South Burlington, VT Lincoln, NE Columbia, MD Cedar Rapids, IA Santa Rosa, CA Sioux Fall, SD Irvine, CA San Francisco, CA Pearl City, HI Burlington, VT

To see the complete report just check out WalletHub's Happiest Cities in the U.S. Report.

One of The Most Expensive Sioux Falls Home on the Market: