Where is the Cheapest Gas in Sioux Falls? Prices Will Keep Climbing
When I needed to get gas a year ago it felt like tacking on a candy bar to whatever I was buying at the hardware store. Now it feels like buying a new kitchen appliance every time. So where is the cheapest gas in Sioux Falls?
The average price for a gallon of gas in Sioux Falls is currently sitting at $2.99 for regular unleaded, according to AAA. That's a penny higher than one week ago and a dime higher than one month ago. One year ago, when gas was no big deal, we were paying $2.12 a gallon. Dang!
The best price for gas in Sioux Falls is not as much cheaper as it normally is. The cheapest fuel is, as always, at Costco for $2.82 per gallon. Next best is the Sinclair at 3725 N Cliff Avenue for $2.85 followed by the Park Ridge Phillips at 26th and Western.
“Robust gasoline demand and more expensive crude oil prices are pushing gas prices higher,” said Marilyn Buskohl, AAA spokesperson in a press release. “We had hoped that global crude production increases would bring some relief at the pump this month, but weekend OPEC negotiations fell through with no agreement reached. As a result, crude prices are set to surge to a seven year-high.”
If you are planning a trip out west, the prices are significantly higher out there. In Rapid City the average price of gas is $3.23 per gallon. That's 24 cents higher than a month ago and in July of 2020 the average price was only $2.07.
The average price for gas in South Dakota is at $3.07 today.
