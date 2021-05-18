Where Is South Dakota’s Largest Classroom?

In a time when classrooms were empty, and now resuming occupancy, seating is spaced so that students are still six feet from one another. The classroom size hasn't changed. But there is one classroom that will stand out as the largest and it won't be found in Sioux Falls or Rapid City.

For two days this fall you will find South Dakota's Largest Classroom at the South Dakota State Fair in Huron. And you can be a part of the student body on September 2 & 3 where schools will be able to take part in specialized programming.

According to a recent press release, the classroom is open to the public, private, and home schools. If you are a teacher you should register now. South Dakota’s Largest Classroom program is free to students, teachers, and chaperones. Lunch and parking will also be provided by the SD State Fair.

Our State Fair has plenty of history, interesting exhibits, concerts, car races, midway rides, and of course Fair Food.

Don't miss the SD State Fair September 2-6.