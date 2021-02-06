Where in SD Can You Find this Unique Roadside Attraction?

Have you ever been on a road trip and noticed something so bizarre and interesting you had to stop? For most people, this unusual South Dakota roadside attraction is one of those things they have to pull over and check out.

A cowboy riding a walleye isn't something you see every day. But it's something you can most definitely see in this quiet town, straddling the Missouri River.

According to roadsideamerica.com, the statue is located in the town of Mobridge (pop. 3,400), which is in north-central South Dakota. It can be found on the south edge of the Mobridge downtown area, on Park Blvd.

Amazingly, the statue is made up of entirely scrap metal, by a renowned South Dakota sculptor, John Lopez. Lopez has made his unique artwork for years and resides near Lemmon, South Dakota.

The wide variety of work Lopez has crafted over the years is absolutely mind-blowing. He's made everything from adventurer, Hugh Glass attacked by a grizzly bear, to South Dakota's oldest apex predator, Tyrannosaurus Rex.

As for finding the cowboy riding the walleye, it's about a 4 1/2 hour drive from Sioux Falls.

For more information on John Lopez' work, and to see some of his other remarkable scrap metal sculptures, check out his website here. And when you're up for the drive, visit his extraordinary studio in Lemmon.

Story Source: John Lopez Studio

Story Source: roadsideamerica.com

Enter your number to get our free mobile app