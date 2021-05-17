When it comes to the wealthiest places in America there are the haves and the have-nots and South Dakota is somewhere in between.

The website 24/7WallStreet looked at median household income data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s latest American Community Survey, which found that the average American household earned $65,712. That figure typically predicts poverty rates, education levels, and home values.

In South Dakota, the median household income was more than $6,000 below the national average, at $59,533. That placed the Mount Rushmore State at number 33 overall in America.

Get our free mobile app

The numbers also show that the state has the 17th lowest rate of both adults with at least a bachelor's degree (29.7%) and median home values ($185.000).

South Dakota's poverty rate of nearly 12 percent (11.9%) is tied for 23rd highest in the country.

The state's median income is nearly a third less (31.4%) than the richest state in America - Maryland, which is one of only five states with a median income of more than $80,000.

RICHEST STATES IN AMERICA (Median Household Income)

Maryland - $86,738 Massachusetts - $85,843 New Jersey - $85,751 Hawaii - $83,102 California - $80,440 Connecticut - $78,833 Washington - $78,678 New Hampshire - $77,933 Colorado - $77,127 Virginia - $76,456

A majority of the poorest states, three had median incomes of less than $50,000.

POOREST STATES IN AMERICA (Median Household Income)

Mississippi - $45,792 West Virginia - $48,850 Arkansas - $48,952 Louisiana - $51,073 Alabama - $51,734 New Mexico - $51,945 Kentucky - $52,295 Oklahoma - $54,449 Tennessee - $56,071 South Carolina - $56,227