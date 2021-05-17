Where Does South Dakota Rank Among the Richest/Poorest States in America?
When it comes to the wealthiest places in America there are the haves and the have-nots and South Dakota is somewhere in between.
The website 24/7WallStreet looked at median household income data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s latest American Community Survey, which found that the average American household earned $65,712. That figure typically predicts poverty rates, education levels, and home values.
In South Dakota, the median household income was more than $6,000 below the national average, at $59,533. That placed the Mount Rushmore State at number 33 overall in America.
The numbers also show that the state has the 17th lowest rate of both adults with at least a bachelor's degree (29.7%) and median home values ($185.000).
South Dakota's poverty rate of nearly 12 percent (11.9%) is tied for 23rd highest in the country.
The state's median income is nearly a third less (31.4%) than the richest state in America - Maryland, which is one of only five states with a median income of more than $80,000.
RICHEST STATES IN AMERICA (Median Household Income)
- Maryland - $86,738
- Massachusetts - $85,843
- New Jersey - $85,751
- Hawaii - $83,102
- California - $80,440
- Connecticut - $78,833
- Washington - $78,678
- New Hampshire - $77,933
- Colorado - $77,127
- Virginia - $76,456
A majority of the poorest states, three had median incomes of less than $50,000.
POOREST STATES IN AMERICA (Median Household Income)
- Mississippi - $45,792
- West Virginia - $48,850
- Arkansas - $48,952
- Louisiana - $51,073
- Alabama - $51,734
- New Mexico - $51,945
- Kentucky - $52,295
- Oklahoma - $54,449
- Tennessee - $56,071
- South Carolina - $56,227