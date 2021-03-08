Where Do South Dakota’s Vices Rank against the Rest of America?

One of the positive things to come out of all of the downtime we've had at home during the COVID-19 pandemic is the ability to do a ton of self-reflection and maybe, just maybe, take some steps to better ourselves as human beings.

Part of that assessment process is identifying what bad habits we possess and then trying to alter those destructive behaviors.

So which states struggle the most with their vices and where does South Dakota fare in comparison with the rest of the country?

BestLife did a deep dive into the numbers from WalletHub and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on problem areas like gambling, smoking, drinking, lust, and even caffeine consumption, to create their own Vice Inex' which they used to rank each of the 50 states.

As for South Dakota, we landed right smack dab in the middle of the pack - 26th overall - with better than average showings in caffeine consumption and lust and lower than average marks in smoking, drinking, and gambling:

Adults who drink pre-made coffee products: 16th (Best: West Virginia; Worst: New York)

Lust rank: 19th (Best: Vermont; Worst: Texas)

Adult smokers: 37th (Best: Utah; Worst: West Virginia)

Adults who report binge drinking: 39th (Best: Tennessee; Worst: North Dakota)

Gambling problem rank: 46th (Best: Mississippi; Worst: New Mexico)

Ilinois was the only state on the list to score the maximum of 100 on the 'Vice Index'.

STATES WITH THE MOST VICES (BestLife)

Illinois Hawaii Texas California New Jersey Missouri Nevada Mississippi Arkansas Tennessee

At the other end of the spectrum, traditionally straight-laced Utah was the only state with a perfect zero score on the 'Vice Index'.

STATES WITH THE FEWEST VICES (BestLife)

Utah Connecticut New Mexico Vermont Rhode Island Idaho Iowa Washington West Virginia Alabama

