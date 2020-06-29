Where Can I Donate Blood Around Sioux Falls?

Your blood donation is always needed and much appreciated. In the last few months more than ever with COVID-19 and the coronavirus. Still, area blood donation centers have had a greater need, even here in South Dakota. The Sioux Falls Avera McKennan Donor Room and Sanford USD Medical Center Donor Room are happy to greet you Monday - Friday by making an appointment.

If you are on your way to work, taking your lunch break or slotting a time during your day off look for the pop-up locations. Every blood donation to the Community Blood Bank makes a difference to ensure your friends, neighbors, and family receive the blood they need.

Below you will find several area locations this week and times to make your next blood donation. Make an appointment and make an impact today.

Tuesday, June 30 Obscure Brewing Co.

5200 East Grant St., Sioux Falls, SD

Wednesday, July 1- Watertown Mall

1300 9th Ave. SE, Watertown, SD

Thursday, July 2- Watertown Mall

1300 9th Ave. SE, Watertown, SD

Wednesday, July 8- Jones Food Center

Highway 19, Parker, SD

CALL 605-297-4497 for appointments. All who donate will receive an event t-shirt and a pork lunch compliments of the South Dakota Pork Producers Council.

Wednesday, July 8- Sunshine Foods

515 N. Pine, Lennox, SD