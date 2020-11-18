The Minnesota Timberwolves will select first overall in tonight's NBA Draft, but here's a look at what has happened to the last five first-round picks for the franchise.

Minnesota last picked first overall in the 2015 NBA Draft. Following a terrible 2014-2015 season in which the Wolves finished 16-66, Minnesota finally managed to win the NBA Draft Lottery and secure the top pick in the 2015 draft. The pick was used on the current cornerstone of the franchise in Karl-Anthony Towns.

The 2016 and 2017 NBA Drafts for the Timberwolves were shaken up by Jimmy Butler. In 2016, Minnesota drafted Kris Dunn fifth overall. After one season with the Timberwolves, Dunn was traded to Chicago.

That trade was part of the 2017 NBA Draft for the Timberwolves. Minnesota exchanged Dunn, 2014 first-round pick Zach LaVine, and the seventh overall pick to Chicago for Butler and the Bulls' 16th overall pick. Chicago went on to draft Lauri Markkanen with the seventh pick, while the Timberwolves drafted Justin Patton at 16.

Following a playoff appearance in 2017-18, Minnesota entered the 2018 NBA Draft looking for another piece. Selecting for the first time outside of the lottery since 2004, Minnesota selected Josh Okogie 20th overall. Okogie is still with the Timberwolves today.

We're not done with Butler yet. Following the playoff season, and then some issues internally with teammates, Butler was on the outs with the Timberwolves. Minnesota traded Butler to Philadelphia in November 2018. The trade included Butler and 2017 first-round selection Patton for Jerryd Bayless, Robert Covington, and Dario Saric. All three of those players that the Wolves traded for are no longer with the team.

Minnesota would go on to finish the 2018-2019 season 36-46 and outside of the Western Conference Playoffs. With the wolves back into the draft lottery, Minnesota selected Jarrett Culver sixth overall in the 2019 NBA Draft. Culver is still with the Timberwolves.

To recap...

2015: Karl-Anthony Towns - Still on Timberwolves roster

2016: Kris Dunn - Traded to Chicago as part of Jimmy Butler entering Minnesota deal

2017: Justin Patton - Traded to Philadelphia as part of Jimmy Butler exiting Minnesota deal

2018: Josh Okogie - Still on Timberwolves roster

2019: Jarrett Culver - Still on Timberwolves roster

The Timberwolves, barring a trade, are scheduled to select first overall in tonight's NBA Draft. You can listen to tonight's NBA Draft on ESPN 99.1 starting at 6:30 PM.