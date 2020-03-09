Where Are South Dakota Spring Breakers Heading?

When a lot of us think of Spring Break, our imaginations transport us to tropical destinations where we can rest our toes in the sand while we wash it all down with a cool, refreshing beverage.

And while places like Florida, California, and Hawaii dominate the list of the most popular places in America to spend Spring Break, new numbers from Travelocity show that a lot of South Dakotans have a completely different experience in mind when it comes to getting away this time of the year.

Travelocity

Based on the most popular family vacation packages booked in each state between March 1 and April 1 last year, folks from the Mount Rushmore State are heading to the coast, but not the beach.

South Dakota is one of just three states that lists Boston as its top Spring Break destination. That is not surprising when you factor in all of the cultural and historical things that Beantown has to offer but it is a bit of a head-scratcher when you consider that the average temperature in Boston this time of the year is just three degrees higher (46) than South Dakota's typical March weather.

The only choice more curious than Boston for South Dakota is the top Spring Break choice for travelers from West Virginia - Buffalo, New York - where the average March temperature is 41 degrees with an average of nine days of rain.