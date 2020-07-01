Where And When: Sioux Falls Summer Fire Hydrant Block Parties

The COVID-19 pandemic has been responsible for closing down lots of 2020 activities in Sioux Falls and around the nation. One of the casualties of closure was all of Sioux Falls outdoor swimming pools.

A lot of folks were sad when the decision was made in Sioux Falls that due to the Pandemic and the high cost of operations all city-owned pools would be suspending operations for the summer 2020 season.

This meant that there would be no swimming or other activities at Terrace Park, Laurel Oak, Kuehn Park, Frank Olson, Drake Springs, McKennan Wading Pool, and Pioneer Spray Park. But when this was announced it was also shared that there would be more Summer Fire Hydrant Block Parties like the ones that were initiated in town last year.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue and Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation have announced they will be coming to your neighborhood this summer to bring the fun! You can keep cool by enjoying water sprays and games. There is no fee and no registration required.

Here is the full list of the scheduled 2020 Sioux Falls Summer Fire Hydrant Block Parties:

July 2nd at Prairie Trail Park

July 9th at Bakker Park

July 16th at Linwood Park

July 23rd at Hayward Park

July 30th at Whittier Park

August 6th at Morningside Park

August 13th at Jefferson Park

All Hydrant Block Paries are from 1 - 3 p.m. For more information and a list of summer activities and events, you can enjoy around Sioux Falls go to Siouxfalls.org.