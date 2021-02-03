When Will You Get Your COVID-19 Vaccine? There’s a New Way to Find Out
South Dakota health officials are trying to make it easier for you to figure out when you'll be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
The State Department of Health has unveiled a new online tool that lets you input your circumstances, which will help determine where you fall on the vaccination timetable.
To find your spot in line, you'll need to answer these six questions:
Do you work in any of these medical professions?
- Front-line healthcare workers
- Long-term care workers
- Other healthcare workers, including laboratory and clinic staff
- Emergency medical services (EMS, EMT)
- None of these
Are you a resident in any of these congregate settings?
- Long-term care facility
- Licensed independent living facility
- Licensed group home
- State Veterans Home
- None of these
Do you work in any of these professions?
- Law enforcement or corrections staff
- Teacher and other school/college staff
- Funeral service worker
- Fire service worker
- Childcare professional
- Clergy
- Clergy in medical settings
- Agricultural workers
- Other/Critical infrastructures
- None of these
Do have any of these medical conditions?
- Currently on dialysis
- Post-transplant
- Active cancer
- None of these
Do you have 2 or more underlying medical conditions?
- Yes
- No
How old are you?
- 15 years old or younger
- 16-64 years old
- 65 and older
Most everyone under the age of 65 without any unusual circumstances lands in Phase 2 of the vaccination timetable, which is scheduled to begin sometime in May.
South Dakota is currently in the first part of Phase 1D of the vaccine rollout, which includes people 65 years of age and older and those high-risk individuals.
Part two of Phase 1D will allow those with two or more underlying health conditions, educators, and funeral service workers to receive vaccinations.
In April, Phase 1E is expected to begin with fire service personnel and those employed in 'public-facing' essential and critical infrastructure jobs eligible for their vaccinations.