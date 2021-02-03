South Dakota health officials are trying to make it easier for you to figure out when you'll be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The State Department of Health has unveiled a new online tool that lets you input your circumstances, which will help determine where you fall on the vaccination timetable.

To find your spot in line, you'll need to answer these six questions:

Do you work in any of these medical professions?

Front-line healthcare workers

Long-term care workers

Other healthcare workers, including laboratory and clinic staff

Emergency medical services (EMS, EMT)

None of these

Are you a resident in any of these congregate settings?

Long-term care facility

Licensed independent living facility

Licensed group home

State Veterans Home

None of these

Do you work in any of these professions?

Law enforcement or corrections staff

Teacher and other school/college staff

Funeral service worker

Fire service worker

Childcare professional

Clergy

Clergy in medical settings

Agricultural workers

Other/Critical infrastructures

None of these

Do have any of these medical conditions?

Currently on dialysis

Post-transplant

Active cancer

None of these

Do you have 2 or more underlying medical conditions?

Yes

No

How old are you?

15 years old or younger

16-64 years old

65 and older

Most everyone under the age of 65 without any unusual circumstances lands in Phase 2 of the vaccination timetable, which is scheduled to begin sometime in May.

South Dakota is currently in the first part of Phase 1D of the vaccine rollout, which includes people 65 years of age and older and those high-risk individuals.

Part two of Phase 1D will allow those with two or more underlying health conditions, educators, and funeral service workers to receive vaccinations.

In April, Phase 1E is expected to begin with fire service personnel and those employed in 'public-facing' essential and critical infrastructure jobs eligible for their vaccinations.

