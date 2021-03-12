When Will Sioux Falls Get Our Last Snow of the Year?

I like to look ahead at the weather. Even though it is usually not terribly accurate more than 24 hours in advance, it's still fun to make tentative plans and hope and wish for the best, either way.

Like Grandpa Gustafson said in Grumpier Old Men: "You can wish in one hand and crap in the other, and see which gets filled first."

According to the monthly forecast on Accuweather.com, the last snowfall for this winter season in 2021 could be next week. St. Patrick's Day, March 17 is the last day a snowflake appears on that section of their website. I would be very okay with this as a result.

So when will we get our first daytime high in the 80s? I was really wishing and crapping in my hands that we could catch a few days with summer-like temps next month but that doesn't look like it's going to happen. The first forecasted high in the 80s is May 30. The warmest days in April will be around the 20th and 21st.

How about our last overnight low below freezing? April 30th is what Accuweather is predicting as of right now for that.

I am well aware that I am far more likely to be left with a hand full of poo than there will be even a hint of bullseye accuracy in these predictions. But at least there is some data trending in the direction of us not getting a full-on blizzard in April. And not getting one in March would be even better.

And now I'm sure I jinxed us and we'll have an April blizzard.