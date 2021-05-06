When Was The Last Time You Had A Krispy Kreme Donut?

If you thought that Krispy Kreme and its doughnuts were wiped off the face of the earth, well you are mistaken.

I'm not saying that being wrong is a bad thing because I thought this was the case too until my recent trip back home to Illinois and then my little side journey to the state of Indiana. Much to my surprise, my friends and I discovered a Krispy Kreme location in the middle of Mishawaka, Indiana. I felt like I was seeing things, but I wasn't.

So seeing Krispy Kreme led me to two questions. One: How many Krispy Kreme stores are still around? Two: When was the last time you enjoyed a doughnut from Krispy Kreme?

According to its website, as of 2015, there were approximately 1,000 Krispy Kreme storefronts located throughout the country. The closest one to Sioux Falls? You would have to take a road trip to Nebraska or Iowa. Four shops can be found in Nebraska and only two are in the state of Iowa. Sadly, there are no longer any Krispy Kreme establishments in Sioux Falls or even remotely close to the Sioux Falls area. Krispy Kreme was once located along 41st Street.

In response to the second question, some people may indicate the last doughnut they consumed from Krispy Kreme was from a fundraiser or during a visit to Nebraska or Iowa. For me, it was when I returned to Indiana last weekend for a friend’s wedding. It was right before the big occasion, and my friends and I just needed something to hold us over until the celebratory dinner.

Will Krispy Kreme ever make a comeback in Sioux Falls? The possibility of that happening anytime soon is just about as likely as Sioux Falls acquiring a Dunkin' Donuts in the next few months!