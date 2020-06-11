When Sioux Falls Will Spray For Mosquitoes In Your Neighborhood

You know it's summer in South Dakota when you start worrying about Mosquitoes. On Wednesday the city of Sioux Falls started the seasonal spraying of Mosquitoes inside city limits. The city sprays for the pests multiple times throughout the summer.

You can see a full list of zones and when they will be spraying in your neighborhood at Siouxfalls.org or by calling the Mosquito Information Hotline at 605-367-8799.

Something I hadn't thought about was the possibility of COVID-19 transmission by mosquitoes. But according to the CDC, there is no data to suggest that this new coronavirus or other similar coronaviruses are spread by mosquitoes or ticks. The main way that COVID-19 spreads is from person to person.

If you are wondering why the city sprays for mosquitoes, they state the decision to do so is because “Some communities decide to fog because of the nuisance caused by hoards of biting mosquitoes. In some situations, officials may decide to fog because testing of mosquitoes and wild birds may have shown that mosquito-borne West Nile virus is present in the community.”