When Should You Use The Recirculate Button On Your Car Dashboard

With all this hot weather around Sioux Falls do you know which dashboard button with the little vehicle and swirly arrows line you should be pushing and when?

We all have these two buttons in our vehicles, one that recirculates the car's air and the one that pulls in new air from outside the car. But many of us are unsure when to use them.

Jeff's Auto Body posted this useful explanation...

"The easy answer is to use the recirculate button in the summer and turn it off in the winter.

The recirculation button simply takes the air from inside the car and recirculates it in the cabin instead of pulling fresh air from outside. On days like today when it is miserably hot outside, if you do not recirculate the cooler air in the cabin then your AC system is pulling hot air from outside and trying to cool it.

Using the recirculation feature will get your car cooler and will decrease the wear and tear on your AC system.

Side note, if your car has been baking in the sun, it is better to roll the windows down and turn to recirculate off for the first minute or so to get rid of the super-hot air inside the car before turning the recirculate on.

Also, any time you are stuck in traffic ( summer or winter) be sure to use the recirculate. If you are pulling air from outside, then you are pulling in all the pollutants and carbon monoxide from all the traffic.

Studies show that recirculating your AC can cut down on the pollutants entering your vehicle by 20% when stuck in traffic."